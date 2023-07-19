Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kubient Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 7,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

