Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kubient Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 7,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.
