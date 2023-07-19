Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Lazydays by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 23,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.70. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

