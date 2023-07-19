LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock valued at $202,303,032. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 599.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

