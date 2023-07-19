LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 231 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.