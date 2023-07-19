Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

