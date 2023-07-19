Legacy Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.76. 33,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

