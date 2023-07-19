Legacy Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 121,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

