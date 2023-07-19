Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 643,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

