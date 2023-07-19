Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $760.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.36. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.61 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.