Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares traded.
Legendary Investments Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.
Legendary Investments Company Profile
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
