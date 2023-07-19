Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,672,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,394,562 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $20.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

