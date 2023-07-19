Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. 666,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,808,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

