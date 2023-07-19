LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 2.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.59 and last traded at $136.22. Approximately 16,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 204,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.11.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

