LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 2.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.59 and last traded at $136.22. Approximately 16,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 204,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.
LGI Homes Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
