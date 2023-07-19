Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 503,466 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. 137,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,813. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

