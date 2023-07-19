Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,999. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

