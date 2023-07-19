Lincoln National Corp Sells 22,924 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $226,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.99. 148,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

