Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:LIPO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.72.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.
