Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LIPO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

