Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $159.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,650,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,600,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273973 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $160.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
