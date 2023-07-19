Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of LIXT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 95,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,156. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology
About Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
