Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of LIXT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 95,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,156. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.