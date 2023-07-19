Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 967,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,160. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

