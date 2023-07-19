Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 1,407,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,467,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

