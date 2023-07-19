Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 1,816,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,043,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $710,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

