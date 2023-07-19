Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 898,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,408,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,705. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

