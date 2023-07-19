Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 741,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,947. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

