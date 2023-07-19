Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.91

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.91 and traded as high as C$78.00. Magna International shares last traded at C$77.87, with a volume of 836,872 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.61 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.5578859 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 122.28%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

