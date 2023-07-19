MagnetGold Price Down 0.6% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and $13,031.37 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

