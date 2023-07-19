Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $532.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.86. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $535.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

