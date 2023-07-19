Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,793. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

