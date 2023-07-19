Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $312.13 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00012690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $312.13 million and approximately $62.25 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

