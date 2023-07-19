Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Matson by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Matson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Matson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

