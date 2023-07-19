McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 32.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

