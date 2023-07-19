McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

ADI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 544,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

