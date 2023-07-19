McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $207.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,814. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

