McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.67. 334,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

