Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

