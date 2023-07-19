Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 368,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.