Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 459,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

