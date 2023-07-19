Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $900.69. 873,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $803.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

