Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.92.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.92. 42,109,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,727,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $944.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

