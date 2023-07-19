Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.87 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and $236,650.52 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002823 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009823 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.