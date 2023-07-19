MetisDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $77.16 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $17.28 or 0.00057393 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.16 million and $1.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.16 or 0.99982989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.341135 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $1,096,778.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

