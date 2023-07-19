MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.05 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $76.14 million and approximately $986,008.62 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.05 or 0.00056813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.31615202 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $1,175,435.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

