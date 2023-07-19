Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.35. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 24,020 shares trading hands.
Microbix Biosystems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
