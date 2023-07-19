Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

