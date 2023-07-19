Milton C. Ault III Buys 55,289 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 55,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $230,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,114.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ault Alliance Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of AULT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 414,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($41.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.