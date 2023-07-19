Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.20. 514,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,456,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

See Also

