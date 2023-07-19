Mizuho Increases MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $10.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,987 shares of company stock worth $474,642 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

