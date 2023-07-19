Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $283.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 280.60 ($3.67), with a volume of 341093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.80 ($3.57).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.86.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

