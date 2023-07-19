Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $875,996. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.71. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $359.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile



Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

