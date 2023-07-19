Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,125,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 683,517 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,001,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 517,500 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACA remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

